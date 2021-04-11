Fusion (FSN) One Day Volume Tops $1.66 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last week, Fusion has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $69.84 million and $1.66 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion coin can now be bought for about $1.40 or 0.00002325 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,318.73 or 1.00384882 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 67,570,041 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,284 coins. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars.

