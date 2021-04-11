Fusion One Day Volume Reaches $1.89 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One Fusion coin can currently be bought for about $1.37 or 0.00002309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusion has a total market cap of $68.53 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fusion Profile

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 67,560,363 coins and its circulating supply is 49,990,607 coins. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

