G4S plc (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

G4S plc (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Panmure Gordon cut shares of G4S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

G4S stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.37. G4S has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.96.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

