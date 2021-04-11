Gala (GALA) Reaches One Day Volume of $493,344.00

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Gala coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gala has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. Gala has a total market capitalization of $185.59 million and $493,344.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00055776 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00020214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00086275 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.89 or 0.00619316 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00042037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00034680 BTC.

Gala Profile

Gala (CRYPTO:GALA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gala’s official website is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

