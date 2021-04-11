GameCredits Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. GameCredits has a market cap of $48.99 million and $1.37 million worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000584 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $251.37 or 0.00420336 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000124 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005288 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000838 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002279 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,309,316 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

