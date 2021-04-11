Gameswap Price Reaches $2.55 on Top Exchanges (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, Gameswap has traded 36% higher against the US dollar. Gameswap has a market cap of $21.83 million and $765,741.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gameswap coin can currently be purchased for about $2.55 or 0.00004261 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gameswap

GSWAP is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,564,535 coins. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

