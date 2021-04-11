Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock Holdings Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,908 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Gartner worth $49,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Gartner by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,665,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $907,546,000 after buying an additional 15,787 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $105,680,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gartner by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,065,000 after buying an additional 101,494 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Gartner by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,389,000 after buying an additional 37,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,031,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.00.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $8,223,774.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,242,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,056,102.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total value of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $188.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.38. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 79.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.56 and a 12-month high of $191.66.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.