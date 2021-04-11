GateToken Trading 59.7% Higher Over Last Week (GT)

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 11th. One GateToken coin can now be bought for about $3.65 or 0.00006107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded 59.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $277.56 million and approximately $30.21 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00055208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020541 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00083586 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.60 or 0.00618260 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00041043 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000036 BTC.

GateToken is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,031,277 coins. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

