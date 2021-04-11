Geeq Market Capitalization Tops $18.91 Million (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $18.91 million and $625,306.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geeq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.16 or 0.00003626 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Geeq has traded 32.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Geeq Profile

GEEQ is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,747,222 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Buying and Selling Geeq

