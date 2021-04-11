Genaro Network One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.16 Million (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Genaro Network has a total market capitalization of $14.45 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Genaro Network has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Genaro Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0529 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Genaro Network Profile

Genaro Network (GNX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,271,061 coins. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network . Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

