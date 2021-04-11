General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by American National Bank

American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 18,128.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 22.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.9% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 6,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 15.0% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 50.1% during the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $287,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GD opened at $183.00 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $121.67 and a 12 month high of $186.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.83.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GD shares. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.06.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

