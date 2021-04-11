General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.91. General Mills reported earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.27.

NYSE GIS traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $60.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,895,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928,414. General Mills has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.65 and its 200-day moving average is $59.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.51%.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at $859,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $699,951.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,870.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,346. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $2,227,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

