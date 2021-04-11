General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the quarter. General Mills comprises 1.7% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $385,851,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,137,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679,622 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in General Mills by 14,091.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 943,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,490,000 after purchasing an additional 937,067 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in General Mills by 2,173.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 894,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,590,000 after acquiring an additional 855,040 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,274,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,923,000 after purchasing an additional 708,687 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.27.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $699,951.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,870.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,346. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GIS stock opened at $60.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.19. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

