General Motors (NYSE:GM) Position Trimmed by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,775 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 43.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 657 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in General Motors by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in General Motors by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 14,779 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.47.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 91,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,580.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,978,887.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,687,265 shares of company stock valued at $97,013,151. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GM opened at $60.16 on Friday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.01 and a 200-day moving average of $45.56. The company has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

