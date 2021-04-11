General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,611,540 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 401,137 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of General Motors worth $67,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in General Motors by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 763,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,597,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.47.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,687,265 shares of company stock worth $97,013,151. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $60.16 on Friday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

