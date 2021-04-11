GeoCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $19,753.00 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One GeoCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00001421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $2.70 million and $19,753.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $253.77 or 0.00424770 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00050820 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,752.44 or 1.00016059 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00035945 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00010665 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.53 or 0.00102993 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000856 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

