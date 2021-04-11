George Leslie Brack Sells 200,000 Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Stock

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) insider George Leslie Brack sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total transaction of C$866,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,794,000.

George Leslie Brack also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

On Friday, April 9th, George Leslie Brack sold 200,000 shares of Capstone Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.38, for a total transaction of C$875,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, George Leslie Brack sold 121,100 shares of Capstone Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.27, for a total transaction of C$516,854.80.

Capstone Mining stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$4.39. 823,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,258. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.58. The firm has a market cap of C$1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.33. Capstone Mining Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.42.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$193.03 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.35 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.31.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.