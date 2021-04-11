Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,300 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.12% of Gibraltar Industries worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $242,050.00. Also, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $432,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROCK stock opened at $89.53 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $36.39 and a one year high of $103.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $265.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.25 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

