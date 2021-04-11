Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.81.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GEI. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. CSFB set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

GEI stock opened at C$21.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.23. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$16.88 and a 12-month high of C$25.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.39.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$1.32 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 170.73%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.