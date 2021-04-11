Gifto (GTO) Market Cap Tops $95.35 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded up 24.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Gifto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gifto has traded up 74.9% against the US dollar. Gifto has a total market cap of $95.35 million and $145.39 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00056131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020496 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.11 or 0.00083989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $367.84 or 0.00616491 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00043089 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00033137 BTC.

Gifto Coin Profile

Gifto (CRYPTO:GTO) is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Buying and Selling Gifto

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

