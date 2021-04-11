GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 138,579 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,832 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,830,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter worth $508,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at $831,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 253.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,185 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 43,896 shares during the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $36.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18. The company has a market cap of $98.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.628 per share. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GSK. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

