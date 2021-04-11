Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Declares Dividend of $0.10

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) announced a dividend on Friday, April 9th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th.

Glen Burnie Bancorp stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.29 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $33.09 million, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 4.61%.

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.

