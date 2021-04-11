Global Social Chain (GSC) Market Capitalization Hits $7.01 Million

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 11th. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $7.01 million and $175,320.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00056521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00020891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00083693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $371.54 or 0.00619172 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00041851 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00032968 BTC.

Global Social Chain Coin Profile

Global Social Chain is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,849,230 coins. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

