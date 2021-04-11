GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Reaches One Day Volume of $740.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0796 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $740.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,161.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,149.36 or 0.03572641 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.49 or 0.00418024 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $684.84 or 0.01138326 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.92 or 0.00536749 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.79 or 0.00450102 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.68 or 0.00368471 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00033527 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.11 or 0.00207950 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

