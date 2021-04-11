GoByte Price Tops $0.0685 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One GoByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0685 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $655,577.70 and $6,911.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GoByte has traded 36.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About GoByte

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

