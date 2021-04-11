Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 73.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,941,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,646,586 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.45% of Gold Fields worth $36,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. 34.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on GFI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gold Fields currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.51.

Shares of GFI opened at $9.88 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.95%.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.