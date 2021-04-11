Gold Poker (GPKR) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $282.00

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Gold Poker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. Gold Poker has a total market capitalization of $6,530.57 and $282.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gold Poker alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00068738 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.25 or 0.00295140 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $440.76 or 0.00738069 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,512.24 or 0.99655533 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00019037 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $473.18 or 0.00792355 BTC.

Gold Poker Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gold Poker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gold Poker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.