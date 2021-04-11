Golden Goose Price Reaches $0.0100 on Major Exchanges (GOLD)

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 16% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and $209,682.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Golden Goose has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. One Golden Goose coin can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00068387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.63 or 0.00296540 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005091 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $434.72 or 0.00725732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,043.09 or 1.00237554 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.06 or 0.00814783 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00017930 BTC.

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose was first traded on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

