Golden Goose Reaches Market Cap of $1.72 Million (GOLD)

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One Golden Goose coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and $185,868.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Golden Goose alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00067880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.74 or 0.00299035 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.03 or 0.00732839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,436.05 or 0.99438033 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00019438 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.41 or 0.00778640 BTC.

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golden Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golden Goose and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.