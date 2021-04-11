GoldenPyrex (GPYX) Market Cap Achieves $723,299.80

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last seven days, GoldenPyrex has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar. GoldenPyrex has a total market cap of $723,299.80 and $10,286.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldenPyrex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0723 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00068576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.86 or 0.00296776 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $443.08 or 0.00739315 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,833.76 or 0.99837195 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $479.05 or 0.00799340 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00018682 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

GoldenPyrex Profile

GoldenPyrex’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,999,999 coins. GoldenPyrex’s official Twitter account is @gpyx3 . GoldenPyrex’s official website is g-pyx.com

