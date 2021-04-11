GoldFund 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,161.00 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One GoldFund coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 70.4% higher against the US dollar. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $290,722.03 and approximately $3,161.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoldFund Profile

GFUN is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

