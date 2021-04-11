Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Shares Bought by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,594 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 1.5% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $17,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSEW. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $204,000.

BATS:GSEW opened at $64.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.99.

