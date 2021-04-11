Golem Price Tops $0.57 on Exchanges (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Golem coin can now be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00000946 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Golem has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. Golem has a total market capitalization of $568.78 million and approximately $13.50 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00056690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00020674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00083834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.80 or 0.00613645 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00042512 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00032559 BTC.

About Golem

GLM is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Golem’s official website is golem.network . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Buying and Selling Golem

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

