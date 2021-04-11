GoNetwork (GOT) Price Hits $0.0103

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last week, GoNetwork has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar. One GoNetwork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GoNetwork has a market cap of $738,835.69 and approximately $81,018.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,863.85 or 0.99938323 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00038886 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00010498 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.00111921 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001197 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005774 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GoNetwork Profile

GoNetwork (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoNetwork’s official website is gonetwork.co/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

