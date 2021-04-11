Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 654,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,613 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.86% of Gossamer Bio worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOSS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,702,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,469,000 after buying an additional 62,411 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 16.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Luisa Salter-Cid sold 5,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $52,054.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bryan Giraudo sold 5,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $52,045.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,747.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

Shares of GOSS stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $16.79.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.09). Analysts expect that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gossamer Bio Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis both with and without nasal polyps; and in translational Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

