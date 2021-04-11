Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Price Tops $2.16 on Major Exchanges

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be purchased for $2.16 or 0.00003611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market cap of $7.16 million and $3.24 million worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Profile

Gourmet Galaxy (CRYPTO:GUM) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

