Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Graco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.47. Graco posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

GGG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

Graco stock opened at $73.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.81. Graco has a 52 week low of $41.79 and a 52 week high of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

In related news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $4,153,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $3,863,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 604,239 shares in the company, valued at $43,233,300.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,532 shares of company stock worth $10,063,786 in the last 90 days. 4.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Graco by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

