GravityCoin Price Reaches $0.0192 on Exchanges (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $105,591.27 and $36.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 93.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00068951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.82 or 0.00295251 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.97 or 0.00737970 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,887.78 or 0.99997406 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00018932 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $477.40 or 0.00797140 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,507,043 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

