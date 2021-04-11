GreenPower Market Cap Hits $125.37 Million (GRN)

GreenPower (CURRENCY:GRN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One GreenPower coin can now be bought for about $0.0388 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. GreenPower has a market capitalization of $125.37 million and $18,085.00 worth of GreenPower was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GreenPower has traded up 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00069084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.01 or 0.00296232 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.86 or 0.00751166 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,911.43 or 1.00261930 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00018744 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $474.98 or 0.00794873 BTC.

GreenPower Profile

GreenPower’s total supply is 3,294,166,501 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,699,360 coins. GreenPower’s official Twitter account is @dascoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . GreenPower’s official website is dascoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GREENPOWER has been designed to serve as a global rewards currency. GREENPOWER was developed on Graphene and claims to feature a highly-efficient operating model. The system reportedly confirms transactions in three seconds and has the capacity to process over 100,000 transactions per second. According to the team, the currency has a fixed supply of coins that have been distributed during the past two years to over 150,000 accounts in over 180 countries. GREENPOWER envisions itself as a store-of-value unit at the center of an ecosystem of companies. GREENPOWER is intended to be the currency used as loyalty rewards by millions of merchants worldwide. “

Buying and Selling GreenPower

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenPower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenPower should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GreenPower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

