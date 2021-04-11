GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,496 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of GrowGeneration worth $13,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 51.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GRWG opened at $54.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,080.62 and a beta of 3.09. GrowGeneration Corp. has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $67.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.78.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $61.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GRWG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.