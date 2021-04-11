Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.64.

Shares of PAC stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.57. 47,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,567. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.42. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52-week low of $52.45 and a 52-week high of $118.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 14.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

