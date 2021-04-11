Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock traded down $4.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.29. The stock had a trading volume of 50,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,302. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $92.04 and a fifty-two week high of $193.85.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.73 by ($13.92). The firm had revenue of $207.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.82 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 7.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASR. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. 21.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

