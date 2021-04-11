GXChain Trading 30.4% Higher This Week (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 11th. GXChain has a total market cap of $89.80 million and $32.65 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GXChain has traded up 30.4% against the dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $1.28 or 0.00002124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000318 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001060 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000678 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,142,979 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.