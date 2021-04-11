Hacken Token (HAI) Market Capitalization Achieves $107.03 Million

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. During the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded up 38.2% against the US dollar. Hacken Token has a total market capitalization of $107.03 million and $913,566.00 worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hacken Token coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00067707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.91 or 0.00297609 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $440.08 or 0.00736170 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,672.68 or 0.99820609 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00019937 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.40 or 0.00791900 BTC.

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken Token was first traded on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 247,439,959 coins. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling Hacken Token

