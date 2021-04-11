Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 183.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,577,602 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,315,345 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of Halliburton worth $67,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $621,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Halliburton by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,992,465 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $169,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,917 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $230,118,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,699,447 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $69,920,000 after buying an additional 246,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.96.

NYSE HAL opened at $21.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.05. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

