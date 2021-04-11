Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €20.75 ($24.41).

HHFA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Independent Research set a €20.50 ($24.12) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Commerzbank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €19.25 ($22.65) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €20.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €18.10. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €12.06 ($14.19) and a 12-month high of €22.55 ($26.53). The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 33.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.27.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

