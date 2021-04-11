Handshake (HNS) Price Tops $0.74 on Exchanges

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 11th. Handshake has a market capitalization of $276.92 million and $1.86 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001238 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,111.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,151.43 or 0.03579050 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.51 or 0.00423402 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $692.55 or 0.01152104 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $327.60 or 0.00544985 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $276.46 or 0.00459916 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $221.54 or 0.00368546 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00033753 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.42 or 0.00206981 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 372,217,367 coins. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

