Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) vs. Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Critical Contrast

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Opportunity Investments 1 4 4 0 2.33 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 0 2 6 0 2.75

Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus target price of $13.61, indicating a potential downside of 16.50%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus target price of $56.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.31%. Given Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is more favorable than Retail Opportunity Investments.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Retail Opportunity Investments and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Opportunity Investments $295.04 million 6.55 $48.84 million $1.10 14.82 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital $141.58 million 29.81 $81.56 million $1.18 45.47

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Retail Opportunity Investments. Retail Opportunity Investments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Retail Opportunity Investments has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Retail Opportunity Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Retail Opportunity Investments pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays out 118.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Retail Opportunity Investments is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.0% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.7% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Retail Opportunity Investments and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Opportunity Investments 11.68% 2.61% 1.12% Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 58.73% 9.07% 3.39%

Summary

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital beats Retail Opportunity Investments on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet. ROIC is the largest publicly-traded, grocery-anchored shopping center REIT focused exclusively on the West Coast. ROIC is a member of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and has investment-grade corporate debt ratings from Moody's Investor Services, S&P Global Ratings, and Fitch Ratings, Inc.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. It also focuses in the areas of grid connected projects that deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power; and other sustainable infrastructure projects, including upgraded transmission or distribution systems, water and storm water infrastructures, and other projects. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

