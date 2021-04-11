HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 578,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,166 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.99% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $6,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HONE. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 133,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 11,997 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 543,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 85,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 460,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after buying an additional 112,915 shares in the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $784.21 million, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.76. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.25 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This is a boost from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HONE. DA Davidson raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

HarborOne Bancorp Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

