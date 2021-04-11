HARD Protocol Price Tops $2.19 (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 11th. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $2.19 or 0.00003670 BTC on exchanges. HARD Protocol has a total market cap of $119.15 million and $21.31 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HARD Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00067826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $178.28 or 0.00298621 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $437.95 or 0.00733549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,292.64 or 0.99313115 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00019464 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.74 or 0.00778432 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol launched on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,375,000 coins. The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HARD Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HARD Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.